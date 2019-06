Ровно 25 лет назад россиянин сделал единственный пента-трик в истории чемпионатов мира. Помните, кто им был?

Record-breaker No1.

🇷🇺Oleg Salenko becomes the first player to score five in one #WorldCup match! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



Record-breaker No2.

🇨🇲Roger Milla becomes the World Cup's oldest ever scorer aged 42! 👏



And both in the same game 25 years ago #OnThisDay! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HOdzFfy0Ah