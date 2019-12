Источник: «Локомотив» проявляет интерес к двум игрокам из Греции

According to my sources in the Greek media, Lokomotiv's chief scout in Europe Riccardo Cervellati will be in Greece the following days.



He'll attend AEK vs Asteras and also Panionos vs PAOK to scout AEK's goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas and PAOK's left back Dimitris Giannoulis.



??? pic.twitter.com/xr8YAGx8aI