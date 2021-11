Макс Холлоуэй стал первым бойцом в истории UFC, кто довел 3 000 ударов

Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) is now the first and only fighter in UFC history to land 3,000 total strikes. After #UFCVegas42, Holloway has connected a total of 3,056 strikes in the @UFC.



Max Holloway: 3056

Georges St-Pierre: 2591

Frankie Edgar: 2479

Nate Diaz: 2386

Jon Fitch: 2185