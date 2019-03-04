11:51 4 марта | Футбол — "Пас из-за границы"

Габонский игрок умер после падения во время матча

0
Обсудить

30-летний габонский игрок "Аканды" Герман Цинг умер прямо во время матча. Об этом сообщил нигерийский журналист Олувашина Океледжи. Футболист бежал по полю и упал. Он умер по дороге в больницу. Причина смерти пока неизвестна.

 

 

0
Обсудить
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ