Габонский игрок умер после падения во время матча

30-летний габонский игрок "Аканды" Герман Цинг умер прямо во время матча. Об этом сообщил нигерийский журналист Олувашина Океледжи. Футболист бежал по полю и упал. Он умер по дороге в больницу. Причина смерти пока неизвестна.
😢– Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) 4 марта 2019 г.
Gabonese football is mourning the death of Akanda FC player Herman Tsinga, 30, who died after collapsing during a top flight match on Saturday.
Collapsed in the first half of their match v Missile FC.
Tsinga died on the way to hospital.
The cause of death is not yet known. pic.twitter.com/fP5LyLQKb4
