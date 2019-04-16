"Ювентус" – "Аякс". Все голы матча. Видео

"Ювентус" в ответном матче 1/4 финала Лиги чемпионов принимает "Аякс".
28-я минута. Криштиану Роналду - 1:0
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals against Ajax in Champions League; the only team he has scored more in the competition is Juventus (10).– JUVENTUS FC (@chenhoo22) 16 апреля 2019 г.
Without him we are nothing !!!
We depend too much from the king !!#JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/5s0sZMLhwE
34-я минута. Донни ван де Бек - 1:1
GOAL!!– SK (@FOOTBALLNEWS022) 16 апреля 2019 г.
Donny Van de Beek equalises for Ajax ⚽❤️. This is some great football.
JUVENTUS 1- 1 Ajax#JUVAJA #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/JcGCIEEKXZ
67-я минута. Маттейс де Лигт - 1:2
De Ligt scores his first @ChampionsLeague goal this season. Now (2-3 AGG) #JUVAJA– Stats Football (@statsfootbal) 16 апреля 2019 г.
pic.twitter.com/fpR5mVIibB
