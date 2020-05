Вьетнам одним из первых возобновил проведение футбольных матчей со зрителями

FT: Nam ?inh 2 — 0 HAGL

??: Rafaelson 43', Mai Xu?n Quy?t 62'



The National Cup's first game ends with a win for the host! Rafaelson's header and a beautiful strike by Xu?n Quy?t lead to a comfortable win for ND! pic.twitter.com/PBbO6BlBci