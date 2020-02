Пастрняк оторвался от Овечкина и догнал Мэттьюса в снайперской гонке НХЛ

David Pastrnak of the @NHLBruins scored the overtime winner — his 43rd goal of the season (43-41—84 in 61 GP) — to move back into a tie with Auston Matthews (43-29—72 in 61 GP) for first place in the 2019-20 Maurice «Rocket» Richard Trophy race. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/AuSauQ70MD