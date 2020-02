Левандовски признали лучшим игроком года в Польше

Dzi?kuj? wszystkim kibicom za wsparcie, dzi?ki Wam jestem silniejszy?

Thank you very much for the award and the title of Footballer of the Year 2019 in Poland, as well as for naming the Polish National Team of which I am the captain — the team of the year??#Pi?kaNo?na #GalaPN pic.twitter.com/PXn4byvpN3