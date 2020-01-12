Футбол
  • Меню
  • Карта спорта
  • Турниры
Новости   //    Футбол   //    Англия

Агуэро обошел Анри и установил рекорд по количеству голов в АПЛ среди иностранцев

12 января 2020, 21:01
Теги:

Форвард «Манчестер Сити» Серхио Агуэро отметился дублем в матче 22-го тура чемпионата Англии против «Астон Виллы» и тем самым стал самым забивным футболистом в АПЛ среди иностранных игроков, сообщает OptaJoe.

31-летний Агуэро с 176 голами обошел бывшего игрока «Арсенала», француза Тьерри Анри (175 мячей).

«СЭ» ведет текстовую трансляцию матча «Астон Вилла» — «Манчестер Сити».

Астон Вилла — Манчестер Сити

Выделите ошибку в тексте
и нажмите ctrl + enter

Нашли ошибку?

X

vs
0
Офсайд




Загрузка...
Прямой эфир
Прямой эфир