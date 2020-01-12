Агуэро обошел Анри и установил рекорд по количеству голов в АПЛ среди иностранцев
Форвард «Манчестер Сити» Серхио Агуэро отметился дублем в матче 22-го тура чемпионата Англии против «Астон Виллы» и тем самым стал самым забивным футболистом в АПЛ среди иностранных игроков, сообщает OptaJoe.
31-летний Агуэро с 176 голами обошел бывшего игрока «Арсенала», француза Тьерри Анри (175 мячей).
«СЭ» ведет текстовую трансляцию матча «Астон Вилла» — «Манчестер Сити».
175 — Sergio Ag?ero has tied Thierry Henry as the fifth-highest scorer in Premier League history with 175 goals; no player from outside of Great Britain has scored more goals in the competition than Ag?ero. Kun. pic.twitter.com/zJBhdd1H4q— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020
176 — Sergio Ag?ero is now the outright fifth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, and has scored more goals than any overseas player:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020
Alan Shearer 260
Wayne Rooney 208
Andrew Cole 187
Frank Lampard 177
Sergio Ag?ero 176
Phenom. pic.twitter.com/SgQRZS1jrj