45 очков Эмбиида помогли «Филадельфии» обыграть «Майами»

? FINAL SCORE THREAD ?



Joel Embiid GOES OFF for 45 PTS on 16-23 shooting to power the @sixers in OT.



Embiid: 16 REB, 5 STL (career high)

Danny Green: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 9 3PM (career high)

Tyler Herro: 34 PTS (career high) pic.twitter.com/qOZiCMcouO