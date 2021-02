«Барселона» снова опозорилась в Лиге чемпионов. Что на этот раз пошло не так?

Barcelona since July 2020:



— Lost La Liga title to Madrid

— Lost 8-2 vs. Bayern

— Kept Messi against his wishes

— Worst start to season in 32 years

— Lost to Bilbao in Super Cup

— 5 points behind Atletico, who have two games in hand

— Down 1-4 to PSG in the first leg pic.twitter.com/mlGSmpHnVC