Криштиану Роналду спас дерби для «Ювентуса», Неймар нарвался на скандальное удаление, «Челси» унизили на своем поле

Sam Allardyce is now unbeaten in his last four PL games vs. Chelsea, being in charge of a different club in each of those four games:



? Sunderland 3-2 Chelsea

? Chelsea 1-2 Palace

? Everton 0-0 Chelsea

? Chelsea 2-5 West Brom



A generational managerial talent. pic.twitter.com/rhDvzT2Rde