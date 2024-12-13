The Game Awards 2024: все номинанты и победители церемонии
Определились все победители церемонии The Game Awards 2024, которая проходила ночью 13 декабря. Показываем, какие игры получили «игровой Оскар».
Зеленым цветом отмечены победители в каждой номинации.
Игра года
— Astro Bot
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
— Balatro
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Black Myth: Wukong
Выбор игроков
— Black Myth: Wukong
— Genshin Impact
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Wuthering Waves
— Zenless Zone Zero
Лучшая игровая режиссура
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Balatro
— Black Myth: Wukong
— Astro Bot
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
Лучший нарратив
— Silent Hill 2
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
— Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
Лучший арт-дирекшен
— Black Myth: Wukong
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Neva
— Astro Bot
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
Лучший саундтрек и музыка
— Silent Hill 2
— Astro Bot
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Stellar Blade
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
Лучший звуковой дизайн
— Silent Hill 2
— Astro Bot
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
— Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Лучшая актерская работа
— Люк Робертс, Silent Hill 2
— Ханна Телл, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
— Бриана Уайт, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Амберли Гонзалес, Star Wars Outlaws
— Мелина Юргенс, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Лучшие инновации в доступности
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
— Diablo IV
— Dragon Age: The Veilguard
— Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
— Star Wars Outlaws
Лучшая игра, меняющая мир (Games for Impact)
— Closer the Distance
— Indika
— Neva
— Life is Strange: Double Exposure
— Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
— Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
— Baldur's Gate 3
— Final Fantasy XIV
— Fortnite
— Helldivers 2
— No Man's Sky
Лучшая инди-игра
— Animal Well
— Balatro
— UFO 50
— Lorelei and Laser Eyes
— Neva
Лучшая дебютная инди-игра
— Animal Well
— Balatro
— Manor Lords
— Pacific Drive
— The Plucky Squire
Лучшая VR/AR-игра
— Arizona Sunshine Remake
— Asgard's Wrath 2
— Batman: Arkham Shadow
— Metal: Hellsinger VR
— Metro Awakening
Лучшая мобильная игра
— Balatro
— Zenless Zone Zero
— AFK Journey
— Wuthering Waves
— Pokemon: Trading Card Pocket
Лучшая экшен-игра
— Helldivers 2
— Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2
— Black Myth: Wukong
— Stellar Blade
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Лучший приключенческий экшен
— Silent Hill 2
— Star Wars Outlaws
— Astro Bot
— The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
— Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Лучшая адаптация видеоигры
— Arcane
— Fallout
— Like a Dragon: Yakuza
— Knuckles
— Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Лучшая ролевая игра
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Dragon's Dogma 2
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Лучший файтинг
— Tekken 8
— Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
— Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
— MultiVersus
— Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Лучшая семейная игра
— The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
— Astro Bot
— Princess Peach: Showtime!
— The Plucky Squire
— Super Mario Party Jamboree
Лучший симулятор или стратегия
— Age of Mythology: Retold
— Frostpunk 2
— Manor Lords
— Unicorn Overlord
— Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра
— EA Sports FC 25
— NBA 2K25
— Top Spin 2K25
— WWE 2K24
— F1 24
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
— Counter-Strike 2
— Dota 2
— League of Legends
— Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
— Valorant
Лучший мультиплеер
— Helldivers 2
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
— Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2
— Super Mario Party Jamboree
— Tekken 8
Самая ожидаемая игра
— GTA 6
— Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
— Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
— Monster Hunter: Wilds
— Ghost of Yotei
Лучшая поддерживаемая игра
— Final Fantasy 14
— Destiny 2
— Diablo 4
— Fortnite
— Helldivers 2
Лучший создатель контента
— CaseOh
— IlloJuan
— Techno Gamerz
— TypicalGamer
— Usada Pekora