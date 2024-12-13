The Game Awards 2024: все номинанты и победители церемонии

Главный эксклюзив PlayStation 5 этого года купается в лучах славы.

Определились все победители церемонии The Game Awards 2024, которая проходила ночью 13 декабря. Показываем, какие игры получили «игровой Оскар».

Зеленым цветом отмечены победители в каждой номинации.

Игра года

— Astro Bot

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

— Metaphor: ReFantazio

— Balatro

— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

— Black Myth: Wukong

Выбор игроков

— Black Myth: Wukong

— Genshin Impact

— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

— Wuthering Waves

— Zenless Zone Zero

Лучшая игровая режиссура

— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

— Balatro

— Black Myth: Wukong

— Astro Bot

— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший нарратив

— Silent Hill 2

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

— Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший арт-дирекшен

— Black Myth: Wukong

— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

— Neva

— Astro Bot

— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший саундтрек и музыка

— Silent Hill 2

— Astro Bot

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

— Stellar Blade

— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший звуковой дизайн

— Silent Hill 2

— Astro Bot

— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

— Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Лучшая актерская работа

— Люк Робертс, Silent Hill 2

— Ханна Телл, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

— Бриана Уайт, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

— Амберли Гонзалес, Star Wars Outlaws

— Мелина Юргенс, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Лучшие инновации в доступности

— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

— Diablo IV

— Dragon Age: The Veilguard

— Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

— Star Wars Outlaws

Лучшая игра, меняющая мир (Games for Impact)

— Closer the Distance

— Indika

— Neva

— Life is Strange: Double Exposure

— Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

— Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

— Baldur's Gate 3

— Final Fantasy XIV

— Fortnite

— Helldivers 2

— No Man's Sky

Лучшая инди-игра

— Animal Well

— Balatro

— UFO 50

— Lorelei and Laser Eyes

— Neva

Лучшая дебютная инди-игра

— Animal Well

— Balatro

— Manor Lords

— Pacific Drive

— The Plucky Squire

Лучшая VR/AR-игра

— Arizona Sunshine Remake

— Asgard's Wrath 2

— Batman: Arkham Shadow

— Metal: Hellsinger VR

— Metro Awakening

Лучшая мобильная игра

— Balatro

— Zenless Zone Zero

— AFK Journey

— Wuthering Waves

— Pokemon: Trading Card Pocket

Лучшая экшен-игра

— Helldivers 2

— Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2

— Black Myth: Wukong

— Stellar Blade

— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Лучший приключенческий экшен

— Silent Hill 2

— Star Wars Outlaws

— Astro Bot

— The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

— Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Лучшая адаптация видеоигры

— Arcane

— Fallout

— Like a Dragon: Yakuza

— Knuckles

— Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Лучшая ролевая игра

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

— Dragon's Dogma 2

— Metaphor: ReFantazio

— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Лучший файтинг

— Tekken 8

— Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

— Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics

— MultiVersus

— Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Лучшая семейная игра

— The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

— Astro Bot

— Princess Peach: Showtime!

— The Plucky Squire

— Super Mario Party Jamboree

Лучший симулятор или стратегия

— Age of Mythology: Retold

— Frostpunk 2

— Manor Lords

— Unicorn Overlord

— Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра

— EA Sports FC 25

— NBA 2K25

— Top Spin 2K25

— WWE 2K24

— F1 24

Лучшая киберспортивная игра

— Counter-Strike 2

— Dota 2

— League of Legends

— Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

— Valorant

Лучший мультиплеер

— Helldivers 2

— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

— Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2

— Super Mario Party Jamboree

— Tekken 8

Самая ожидаемая игра

— GTA 6

— Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

— Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

— Monster Hunter: Wilds

— Ghost of Yotei

Лучшая поддерживаемая игра

— Final Fantasy 14

— Destiny 2

— Diablo 4

— Fortnite

— Helldivers 2

Лучший создатель контента

— CaseOh

— IlloJuan

— Techno Gamerz

— TypicalGamer

— Usada Pekora