Сегодня, 07:20

The Game Awards 2024: все номинанты и победители церемонии

Богдан Виноградов
Корреспондент
The Game Awards 2024.
Главный эксклюзив PlayStation 5 этого года купается в лучах славы.

Определились все победители церемонии The Game Awards 2024, которая проходила ночью 13 декабря. Показываем, какие игры получили «игровой Оскар».

Зеленым цветом отмечены победители в каждой номинации.

Игра года

— Astro Bot
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
— Balatro
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Black Myth: Wukong

Выбор игроков

— Black Myth: Wukong
— Genshin Impact
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Wuthering Waves
— Zenless Zone Zero

Лучшая игровая режиссура

— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Balatro
— Black Myth: Wukong
— Astro Bot
— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший нарратив

— Silent Hill 2
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
— Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший арт-дирекшен

— Black Myth: Wukong
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
— Neva
— Astro Bot
— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший саундтрек и музыка

— Silent Hill 2
— Astro Bot
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Stellar Blade
— Metaphor: ReFantazio

Лучший звуковой дизайн

— Silent Hill 2
— Astro Bot
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
— Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Лучшая актерская работа

— Люк Робертс, Silent Hill 2
— Ханна Телл, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
— Бриана Уайт, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Амберли Гонзалес, Star Wars Outlaws
— Мелина Юргенс, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Лучшие инновации в доступности

— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
— Diablo IV
— Dragon Age: The Veilguard
— Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
— Star Wars Outlaws

Лучшая игра, меняющая мир (Games for Impact)

— Closer the Distance
— Indika
— Neva
— Life is Strange: Double Exposure
— Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
— Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

— Baldur's Gate 3
— Final Fantasy XIV
— Fortnite
— Helldivers 2
— No Man's Sky

Лучшая инди-игра

— Animal Well
— Balatro
— UFO 50
— Lorelei and Laser Eyes
— Neva

Лучшая дебютная инди-игра

— Animal Well
— Balatro
— Manor Lords
— Pacific Drive
— The Plucky Squire

Лучшая VR/AR-игра

— Arizona Sunshine Remake
— Asgard's Wrath 2
— Batman: Arkham Shadow
— Metal: Hellsinger VR
— Metro Awakening

Лучшая мобильная игра

— Balatro
— Zenless Zone Zero
— AFK Journey
— Wuthering Waves
— Pokemon: Trading Card Pocket

Лучшая экшен-игра

— Helldivers 2
— Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2
— Black Myth: Wukong
— Stellar Blade
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Лучший приключенческий экшен

— Silent Hill 2
— Star Wars Outlaws
— Astro Bot
— The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
— Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Лучшая адаптация видеоигры

— Arcane
— Fallout
— Like a Dragon: Yakuza
— Knuckles
— Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Лучшая ролевая игра

— Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
— Dragon's Dogma 2
— Metaphor: ReFantazio
— Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
— Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Лучший файтинг

— Tekken 8
— Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
— Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
— MultiVersus
— Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Лучшая семейная игра

— The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
— Astro Bot
— Princess Peach: Showtime!
— The Plucky Squire
— Super Mario Party Jamboree

Лучший симулятор или стратегия

— Age of Mythology: Retold
— Frostpunk 2
— Manor Lords
— Unicorn Overlord
— Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра

— EA Sports FC 25
— NBA 2K25
— Top Spin 2K25
— WWE 2K24
— F1 24

Лучшая киберспортивная игра

— Counter-Strike 2
— Dota 2
— League of Legends
— Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
— Valorant

Лучший мультиплеер

— Helldivers 2
— Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
— Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2
— Super Mario Party Jamboree
— Tekken 8

Самая ожидаемая игра

— GTA 6
— Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
— Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
— Monster Hunter: Wilds
— Ghost of Yotei

Лучшая поддерживаемая игра

— Final Fantasy 14
— Destiny 2
— Diablo 4
— Fortnite
— Helldivers 2

Лучший создатель контента

— CaseOh
— IlloJuan
— Techno Gamerz
— TypicalGamer
— Usada Pekora

