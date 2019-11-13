Руанда и Ботсвана, львы, гепард и горилла. Шарапова путешествует по Африке
Российская теннисистка Мария Шарапова выложила в соцсетях фотографии из своего путешествия по Африке. Он побывала в Руанде. На фотографии Шарапова запечатлена в обществе гориллы.
Ранее Шарапова выкладывала фото из Ботсваны, где наблюдала за львами и гепардами.
We made our way to #LittleMombo at Okavango Delta. Tracked a leopard ? within an hour of our first evening drive and followed him until it became too dark. ( incredible!!) Buffalos ?'s ??. An elephant ?that was clearly a little excited and ready to mate ?. Notice I turned off the video once he looked directly to us. ?. The zebras ? in the water, I couldn't take my eyes off! The Rhino was a b.e.a.s.t!! Why didn't someone tell me I had to do a safari sooner?! ??
