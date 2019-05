Федерер - второй игрок в истории, достигший отметки в 1200 побед

Roger Federer saves 2 MPs in #MMOpen 3R to beat @Gael_Monfils 6-0 4-6 7-6 for 1,200th victory. He joins Jimmy Connors as only men in Open Era with 1,200+ wins.

1 - @JimmyConnors 1,274

2 - @RogerFederer 1,200

3 - Ivan Lendl 1,068

4 - Guillermo Vilas 949

5 - @RafaelNadal 936