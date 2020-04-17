Джокович пообщается с Марреем в Instagram
Сербский теннисист Новак Джокович в своем Instagram проведет прямой эфир с британцем Энди Марреем. Об написал сам серб.
@andymurray and I will be doing IG Live together at 7pm CEST this Friday. Tell your quarantine roommates, tell mum and dad, tell all your friends. We'll pick a few questions to answer about our careers and history ever since we met as kids. Comment with your questions below and join us for the most exciting Friday night plans we'll have all month ??? #stayhome #staysafe #mycourt #ourcourt #tennisathome @atptour
Начало прямого эфира запланировано на 20.00 по московскому времени. Вопросы теннисистам можно задать в комментариях в записи.
Все ближайшие теннисные турниры были отменены из-за коронавируса.