Теннис
Теннис   //    ATP

Джокович пообщается с Марреем в Instagram

17:27
Новак Джокович. Фото AFP
Сербский теннисист Новак Джокович в своем Instagram проведет прямой эфир с британцем Энди Марреем. Об написал сам серб.

Начало прямого эфира запланировано на 20.00 по московскому времени. Вопросы теннисистам можно задать в комментариях в записи.

Все ближайшие теннисные турниры были отменены из-за коронавируса.

