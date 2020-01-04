Швеция — Россия: все голы матча 1/2 финала МЧМ
Сборная России сыграла с командой Швеции на молодежном чемпионате мира за право выйти в финал турнира. Россияне победили в овертайме со счетом 5:4.
Счет в матче открыл защитник шведов Расмус Сандин. Потом россияне дважды отличились в большинстве усилиями Ивана Морозова и Александра Хованова. Третью шайбу в ворота шведов отправил Егор Соколов. Второй гол в ворота России забил Самуэль Фагемо.
Во втором периоде дубль оформил Сандин.
В третьем периоде снова отличились шведы: гол забил Нильс Лундквист. Но вскоре Соколов оформил дубль.
В овертайме решающую шайбу забросил Иван Морозов, для которого она стала второй в матче.
Гол Сандина
16 seconds! @Rasmussandin off the face off and it's 1-0 for @trekrornorse over @russiahockey! @mapleleafs #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/kyxe8LAnjn— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Морозова
And @russiahockey fires right back on the powerplay to make it 1-1 thanks to Ivan Morozov. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/OMsKoKeJC8— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Хованова
ANOTHER #POWERPLAY GOAL for @russiahockey! Khovanov picks up the rebound to give Russia the lead. @monctonwildcats #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/U5kMQAHUeq— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Соколова
Alnefelt can't back to his crease fast enough and Sokolov fires on in to make it 3-1 for @russiahockey!@CBEHockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/DDtkFsctpv— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Фагемо
The tournament's leading goal scorer, @samuelfagemo fires one in on @russiahockey to close their lead over @trekronorse. @lakings #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/fe7CRGFUmu— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Дубль Сандина
With his second of the game, @Rasmussandin ties it for @trekronorse on the #powerplay! #WorldJuniors @mapleleafs pic.twitter.com/gso0FSLwwH— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Лундквиста
POWER PLAY GOAL for @Trekronorse !!! Nils Lundkvist gives ?? a 4-3 lead in the third period. That's 3 GOALS IN A ROW for Sweden! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/0LlYomfJVc— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Дубль Соколова
Yegor Sokolov goes top shelf and he nets his SECOND of the game for @russiahockey! TIE GAME! 4-4 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/1NcNO2RGEC— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Дубль Морозова
From OVERTIME to the GOLD MEDAL GAME! @russiahockey picks up the win over @trekronorse and will go for GOLD tomorrow! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/xQYTmcFLEZ— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020