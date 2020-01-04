Хоккей
Новости   //    Хоккей   //    Молодежный ЧМ

Швеция — Россия: все голы матча 1/2 финала МЧМ

4 января 2020, 19:40
Молодежная сборная России. Фото iihf.com.
Сборная России сыграла с командой Швеции на молодежном чемпионате мира за право выйти в финал турнира. Россияне победили в овертайме со счетом 5:4.

Счет в матче открыл защитник шведов Расмус Сандин. Потом россияне дважды отличились в большинстве усилиями Ивана Морозова и Александра Хованова. Третью шайбу в ворота шведов отправил Егор Соколов. Второй гол в ворота России забил Самуэль Фагемо.

Во втором периоде дубль оформил Сандин.

В третьем периоде снова отличились шведы: гол забил Нильс Лундквист. Но вскоре Соколов оформил дубль.

В овертайме решающую шайбу забросил Иван Морозов, для которого она стала второй в матче.

Гол Сандина

Гол Морозова

Гол Хованова

Гол Соколова

Гол Фагемо

Дубль Сандина

Гол Лундквиста

Дубль Соколова

Дубль Морозова

Молодежный чемпионат мира по хоккею: турнирная таблица, расписание матчей, онлайн-трансляции и результаты игр, новости и обзоры МЧМ-2020

