Финляндия летит Канаде в первом периоде. Эмоции финского тренера

#WorldJuniors: I mean, these refs man.



Calen Addison clips Sampo Ranta and cuts him on the chin with visible blood, bur Ranta (!) gets a 10-minute misconduct for shooting the puck after the whistle. Nothing for Addison.



Raimo Helminen has every right to be pissed at these fools pic.twitter.com/HCXjzAphGl