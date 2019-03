"Лейпциг" подписал контракт с 18-летним защитником молодежной сборной Бразилии

❗ DONE DEAL ❗



RB Leipzig are delighted to announce the signing of Luan Cândido from @Palmeiras. 🇧🇷



The 18-year-old defender will join us in the summer and has signed a contract with the club until 2023. ✍️



See you soon, Luan! 👋



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/YNzHfgcMlG