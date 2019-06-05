22:39 5 июня | Футбол — Лига наций

Английские фанаты устроили стычку с полицией в Португалии

0
Обсудить

Английские фанаты устроили стычку с полицией Португалии перед полуфинальным матчем Лиги наций между Англией и Голландией. Встреча пройдет 6 июня в Порту. 

Один из болельщиков пострадал в столкновениях с полицейскими - его ударили дубинкой по спине.

Голландия - Англия

Лига наций: все о турнире

0
Обсудить
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ