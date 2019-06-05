Английские фанаты устроили стычку с полицией в Португалии

Английские фанаты устроили стычку с полицией Португалии перед полуфинальным матчем Лиги наций между Англией и Голландией. Встреча пройдет 6 июня в Порту.
Just landed in Porto for the UEFA Nations League... England fans clashing with riot police already pic.twitter.com/854etF4AKH— Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) 5 июня 2019 г.
Один из болельщиков пострадал в столкновениях с полицейскими - его ударили дубинкой по спине.
Just spoke to an England fan, who didn’t want to named, who said he caught up in the police baton charge and ended up with this. ‘It’s going to be sore in the morning, he said. pic.twitter.com/4qnj5rOQRH— Sean Ingle (@seaningle) 5 июня 2019 г.
