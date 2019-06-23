00:39 23 июня | Футбол — Кубок Америки

Голы Мачиса и Мартинеса принесли Венесуэле победу над Боливией. Видео

Сборная Венесуэлы обыграла команду Боливии (3:1).

В составе победителей отличились Дарвин Мачис (дважды) и Джозеф Мартинес. У боливийцев забил Леонель Хустиниано.

 

