«Лейкерс» уступили «Клипперс» в первом матче сезона

Paul George's (33 PTS) 26 2nd half PTS help the @LAClippers defeat LAL in their season opener! #KiaTipOff20



Kawhi Leonard: 26 PTS

LeBron James: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Serge Ibaka: 15 PTS, 6 REB

Dennis Schroder: 14 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST

Montrezl Harrell: 17 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/3Fmvt97E3Y