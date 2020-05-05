Карантин может быть стильным. Возлюбленная Роналду это доказала
Джорджина Родригес, подруга форварда «Ювентуса» Криштиану Роналду, опубликовала новый пост в своем Instagram. Она снялась в медицинской маске.
— Ношение маски — это фундаментальный акт, призванный защитить всех нас от распространения коронавируса, — написала Родригес. — Мы можем уменьшить число людей, пострадавших от этой болезни, и спасти мир с помощью такого простого действия, как прикрытие самих себя. Давайте распространять это послание. Вместе мы сможем победить
Me he asociado con @bellacanvas para donar 20.000 mascarillas a @nuevo_futuro y @esferafundacion Grandes familias a las que admiro por su excelente labor y compromiso ?? Llevar mascarilla es un acto fundamental para protegernos a todos de la propagaci?n de la Covid-19. Como la gran comunidad que somos, podemos reducir el n?mero de afectados por esta enfermedad y salvar el mundo con un acto tan simple como es el de cubrirnos ? ? Por favor, sigamos difundiendo este mensaje. Juntos vamos a superarlo ? ? ?? @aloyoga -------------------------------- I have partnered with @bellacanvas to donate 20,000 masks to @nuevo_futuro and @esferafundacion Great families that I admire for their excellent work and commitment ?? Wearing a mask is a fundamental act to protect us all from the spread of Covid-19. As the great community that we are, we can reduce the number of people affected by this disease and save the world with an act as simple as covering ourselves ? ? Please, let's continue spreading this message. Together we can overcome ? ? ?? #COVID19 #life #health #world #coronavirus #mask @aloyoga
Роналду и Родригес имеют общую дочь, которая родилась в 2017 году. Также у футболиста есть три ребенка от суррогатных матерей.