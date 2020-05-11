«Идеальная». Шарапова показала тренировку в домашних условиях
Россиянка Мария Шарапова опубликовала пост в своем Instagram. Она показала, как тренируется в домашних условиях.
— Я бы предпочла есть весь день, но давайте не будем забывать, что нашему телу нужна дополнительная дисциплина, — написала Шарапова.
— Идеальная, — написали некоторые подписчики.
I think so ??? In full disclosure, I am not used to working out alone, without any guidance on the tiny form corrections or energy from trainers and athletes being in the same room. In the past 7 weeks I've formed a good little routine at home with @tracyandersonmethod's weekend lives ( because there's no excuse to be late or get distracted), a zoom live Ballet Beautiful class with gf's ( love the long and lean muscle focus) and the ? station of a Peloton ( I never thought I'd do interval training ever again ???). Listen, I'd much rather eat all day buuuut let's not forget our bodies need the extra discipline considering how active that pantry is atm ?Ankle weights are @bala How are you staying in shape?? #donutstop
Шарапова завершила карьеру в феврале 2020 года.