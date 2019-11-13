Теннис
  • Меню
  • Карта спорта
  • Турниры
Актуальные турниры
Теги
Горячие темы
Авторские рубрики
Новости   //    Теннис   //    WTA

Руанда и Ботсвана, львы, гепард и горилла. Шарапова путешествует по Африке

11:34
Теги:

Российская теннисистка Мария Шарапова выложила в соцсетях фотографии из своего путешествия по Африке. Он побывала в Руанде. На фотографии Шарапова запечатлена в обществе гориллы.

Ранее Шарапова выкладывала фото из Ботсваны, где наблюдала за львами и гепардами.

Выделите ошибку в тексте
и нажмите ctrl + enter

Нашли ошибку?

X

vs
1
Офсайд




Загрузка...
Прямой эфир
Прямой эфир