Теннис
  • Меню
  • Карта спорта
  • Турниры
Новости   //    Теннис   //    «Большой шлем»

«Это вынужденный шаг». Действующая победительница US Open отказалась от защиты титула

12:52

Чемпионка US Open-2019 Бьянка Андрееску на свой странице в Instagram объявила, что не сыграет на турнире в 2020 году.

«Я долго общались с близкими и приняла решение не ехать в Нью-Йорк. Это вынужденный шаг, чтобы лучше подготовиться к дальнейшим турнирам. Прошлогодняя победа — это кульминация моей карьеры. К сожалению, непредвиденные трудности мешают полноценной подготовке», — написала Андрееску.

Напомним, Открытый чемпионат США пройдет с 31 августа до 13 сентября.

Dear fans, After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year. I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level. The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level. I want to express my appreciation to the USTA and the WTA for all of their efforts in making the event happen. I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon. B

Публикация от Bianca Vanessa? (@biancaandreescu_)

Теннис: другие материалы, новости и обзоры читайте здесь

Выделите ошибку в тексте
и нажмите ctrl + enter

Нашли ошибку?

X

vs
4
Офсайд




Загрузка...
Новости SMI.FM
Прямой эфир
Прямой эфир