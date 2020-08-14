«Это вынужденный шаг». Действующая победительница US Open отказалась от защиты титула
Чемпионка US Open-2019 Бьянка Андрееску на свой странице в Instagram объявила, что не сыграет на турнире в 2020 году.
«Я долго общались с близкими и приняла решение не ехать в Нью-Йорк. Это вынужденный шаг, чтобы лучше подготовиться к дальнейшим турнирам. Прошлогодняя победа — это кульминация моей карьеры. К сожалению, непредвиденные трудности мешают полноценной подготовке», — написала Андрееску.
Напомним, Открытый чемпионат США пройдет с 31 августа до 13 сентября.
Dear fans, After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year. I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level. The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level. I want to express my appreciation to the USTA and the WTA for all of their efforts in making the event happen. I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon. B