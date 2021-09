Алькарас стал самым молодым теннисистом в 1/8 финала турнира «Большого шлема» с 1992 года

18-year-old @AlcarazCarlos03 defeats World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in 5th-set tiebreak to reach @USOpen 4R.



Alcaraz becomes the...

* Youngest man in Grand Slam 4R since A. Medvedev, 17, at 1992 @RolandGarros

* Youngest man in #USOpen 4R since Chang, 17, and Sampras, 18, in 1989