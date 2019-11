Хачанов и Медведев примут участие в турнире в Окленде

World No. 8 KAREN KHACHANOV is coming to the 2020 #ASBClassic and will join Daniil Medvedev, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu on centre court this January.



It's going to be a big 2 weeks of tennis — get your seats now!

TICKETS: https://t.co/l2TAzy1GUC#LoveItAll pic.twitter.com/GM5cZiJC9Z