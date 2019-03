Большунов и его Хрустальный глобус. Фото

The master of the distance World Cup and his well deserved crystal globe!



Well done Alexander Bolshunov 🙌



🥈 goes to Sjur Røthe thanks to his consistent season

and Martin Johnsrud Sundby takes home the 🥉 medal 💪🏼#fiscrosscountry 📷by @nordicfocus pic.twitter.com/uUG1mt75Bk