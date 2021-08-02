Олимпиада
Соревнования по легкой атлетике на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за дождя

15:17
Соревнования по легкой атлетике на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за дождя. Фото Twitter
Соревнования по легкой атлетике на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за дождя. Фото Twitter

Соревнования по прыжкам с шестом и метанию диска на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за сильного дождя. Спортсмены во время своих попыток и выступлений поскальзывались, а диск просто вылетал из рук.

Через некоторое время соревнования были продолжены.

