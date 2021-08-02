Соревнования по легкой атлетике на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за дождя
Соревнования по прыжкам с шестом и метанию диска на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за сильного дождя. Спортсмены во время своих попыток и выступлений поскальзывались, а диск просто вылетал из рук.
Через некоторое время соревнования были продолжены.
Controversy! It's pouring down rain, everyone's slipping and they continue to carry on with shot put, discus & javelin throws. Not to mention races too are going on at the side. Absolute insanity! #Athletics #Olympics pic.twitter.com/nlaaZilKxE— ?? H?в?вt? 2.0 ??? (@YasQueen17) August 2, 2021
In heavy rain, @GoSydGo posts the fastest time of the women's 400m semis with a 53.03. Reigning Olympic champ Dalilah Muhammad runs 53.30 to win her respective heat. Anna Cockrell (54.17) makes the final too out of Heat 3.— Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 2, 2021
Big things to come in the final as they clash once again pic.twitter.com/5dE4chkHkU
Imagine running in the Olympics. Now imagine running in the pouring rain. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/1nVG4BeLqx— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) August 2, 2021
Managing Discuss Throw event amidst heavy rain actually slipped out of Japan's hands?#discussthrow #Olympics pic.twitter.com/CzqPWXTC7G— G-MAN (@georgin_paul) August 2, 2021
