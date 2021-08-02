Соревнования по легкой атлетике на Олимпиаде в Токио были приостановлены из-за дождя

In heavy rain, @GoSydGo posts the fastest time of the women's 400m semis with a 53.03. Reigning Olympic champ Dalilah Muhammad runs 53.30 to win her respective heat. Anna Cockrell (54.17) makes the final too out of Heat 3.



Big things to come in the final as they clash once again pic.twitter.com/5dE4chkHkU