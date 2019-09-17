Талисманом Олимпиады-2022 стала панда
15:17
Пресс-служба оргкомитета Олимпиады-2022 представила талисман турнира. Им стала панда в костюме изо льда по имени Бин Двэньдвэнь.
«В костюме изо льда, с золотым сердцем и любовью ко всем зимним видам спорта панда готова поделиться настоящим духом Олимпиады со всем миром», — говорится в Twitter Пекина-2022.
Bing Dwen Dwen is the official #mascot of Olympic Winter Games #Beijing2022! With a suit of ice, a heart of gold and a love of all things winter sports, this panda is ready to share the true spirit of the #Olympics with the whole world. pic.twitter.com/TSalSny3q1— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019
Nihao #BingDwenDwen! Let's find out how this adorable panda #mascot came to life as we count down to #Beijing2022! pic.twitter.com/rfAMd9o0pm— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019