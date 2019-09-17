Олимпиада
Новости   //    Олимпиада   //    Пекин-2022

Талисманом Олимпиады-2022 стала панда

15:17

Пресс-служба оргкомитета Олимпиады-2022 представила талисман турнира. Им стала панда в костюме изо льда по имени Бин Двэньдвэнь.

«В костюме изо льда, с золотым сердцем и любовью ко всем зимним видам спорта панда готова поделиться настоящим духом Олимпиады со всем миром», — говорится в Twitter Пекина-2022.

