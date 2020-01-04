Швеция — Россия: все голы матча 1/2 финала МЧМ
Сборная России играет с командой Швеции на молодежном чемпионате мира за право выйти в финал турнира.
Счет в матче открыл защитник шведов Расмус Сандин. Потом россияне дважды отличились в большинстве усилиями Ивана Морозова и Александра Хованова. Третью шайбу в ворота шведов отправил Егор Соколов. Второй гол в ворота России забил Самуэль Фагемо.
Во втором периоде дубль оформил Сандин.
Гол Сандина
16 seconds! @Rasmussandin off the face off and it's 1-0 for @trekrornorse over @russiahockey! @mapleleafs #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/kyxe8LAnjn— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Морозова
And @russiahockey fires right back on the powerplay to make it 1-1 thanks to Ivan Morozov. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/OMsKoKeJC8— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Хованова
ANOTHER #POWERPLAY GOAL for @russiahockey! Khovanov picks up the rebound to give Russia the lead. @monctonwildcats #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/U5kMQAHUeq— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Соколова
Alnefelt can't back to his crease fast enough and Sokolov fires on in to make it 3-1 for @russiahockey!@CBEHockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/DDtkFsctpv— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Гол Фагемо
The tournament's leading goal scorer, @samuelfagemo fires one in on @russiahockey to close their lead over @trekronorse. @lakings #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/fe7CRGFUmu— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020
Дубль Сандина
With his second of the game, @Rasmussandin ties it for @trekronorse on the #powerplay! #WorldJuniors @mapleleafs pic.twitter.com/gso0FSLwwH— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2020