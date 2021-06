Обзор Кубка Стэнли: «Монреаль» снова обыгрывает фаворита, а «Вегас» возвращает интригу

The @GoldenKnights scored two third-period goals in a span of 45 seconds to cut their series deficit to 2-1, while @CP0031 and the @CanadiensMTL blanked Winnipeg to go up 2-0. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/ouMWBi9Xrx pic.twitter.com/LBZpEB8APN