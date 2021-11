Moritz Seider has been named the NHL's «Rookie of the Month» for October.



Seider became the first @DetroitRedWings rookie (forward or defenseman) with at least eight assists in a calendar month since January 2002 (Pavel Datsyuk: 8 A in 13 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/W7ndhNR4KN pic.twitter.com/ADmZFejkx2