"Виннипег" подписал с Броссуа однолетний контракт

#NHLJets have agreed to terms with goaltender Laurent Brossoit on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,225,000.



Brossoit, 26, played in 21 games last season and had a 13-6-2 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .925 SV%.



