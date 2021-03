Василевский стал рекордсменом «Тампы» по длительности сухой серии

Andrei Vasilevskiy has extended his shutout streak to 220:45 through one period tonight, setting a @TBLightning record (previously John Grahame: 202:46 in 2005-06).



It is the longest shutout streak by an NHL goalie since Ben Bishop in 2018-19 (233:04 w/ DAL).