Василевский штурмует рекорд Хабибулина в «Тампе»

Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to 12-0-2 in his last 14 appearances dating to Dec. 17, 2019.



He moved within two games of matching the longest point streak by a @TBLightning goaltender, a mark set by Nikolai Khabibulin from Feb. 15 — April 2, 2003 (12-0-4). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/gvBN4IbBxP