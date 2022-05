Василевский провел 90-й матч в Кубке Стэнли, больше побед только у пяти вратарей

Most wins by a goalie within their first 90 career playoff games:

66- Grant Fuhr

64- Ken Dryden

63- Billy Smith

58- Jacques Plante (87 gms)

55- Andrei Vasilevskiy (Stopping 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 @TBLightning Gm2 defeat of the Panthers tonight)

55- Turk Broda

54- Martin Brodeur pic.twitter.com/olG2MvWW1r