Василевский догнал Хабибулина по количеству побед в плей-офф НХЛ

Andrei Vasilevskiy became the third goaltender in @TBLightning history to allow one or fewer goals in three straight playoff games, joining Ben Bishop (3 GP in 2016) and Nikolai Khabibulin (3 GP in 2003). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/XOVUbUxurD pic.twitter.com/OjqpurF5IS