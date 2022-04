В НХЛ во второй раз в истории забросили более 100 шайб за один игровой день

There were 101 goals scored across the NHL on Saturday, only the second day in league history to feature 100 goals (103 on Jan. 23, 1993).



Saturday was also the 3rd day in NHL history on which at least one team finished with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 goals scored. pic.twitter.com/6kngV3UzLe