Тарасенко вышел на третье место по победным голам в истории «Сент-Луиса»

Most game winning goals by a player in St. Louis Blues franchise history (1967-68 to present):

70- Brett Hull

45- Pavol Demitra

40- Vladimir Tarasenko (Recording his team's 2nd marker in a 4-1 win for his team vs the Flyers tonight)

40- Garry Unger

40- Bernie Federko

35- Alex Steen