Тарасенко вышел на пятое место по победным голам в истории «Сент-Луиса»

In his team's 3-1 defeat of the Golden Knights Wednesday night, Vladimir Tarasenko passed Alex Steen for 5th in career game winning goals by a player with the @StLouisBlues franchise (36). Only with more: Brett Hull (70), Pavol Demitra (45), Garry Unger (40), Bernie Federko (40) pic.twitter.com/1gv22j7oHm