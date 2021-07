«Тампа» стала четвертой командой НХЛ с 1967 года, выигравшей первые три матча финала плей-офф, не уступая в счете

The Lightning are the 4th team in the Expansion Era (1967-68 season) to win the first 3 gms of the Stanley Cup Final without trailing.



They join the 2012 LA Kings, and the 1977 and 1969 Canadiens



The Kings won the series in 6 and the Canadiens swept both times



