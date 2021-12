Стэмкос побил клубный рекорд Кучерова

Most career 4+ point (regular season) efforts by a player in @TBLightning franchise history (1992-93 to present):

17- Steven Stamkos (Posting a goal and 3 assists in his team's 5-3 defeat of the Maple Leafs tonight)

16- Nikita Kucherov

10- Vincent Lecavalier

10- Martin St. Louis