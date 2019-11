#MBMoose goaltender Mikhail Berdin has been named the @CCMHockey/@theAHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17!#TheBirdman stopped 148 of 153 shots for a 4-0-0 record with a 1.24 GAA and .967 SV% this week. #GoMooseGo | #Moose20



DETAILS >> https://t.co/4DTS78aGlr pic.twitter.com/Ys3dj1E2cK