Рантанен набрал очки в 17 матчах плей-офф подряд

Mikko Rantanen put the @Avalanche up 2-1 with 14:56 remaining in regulation and has now found the score sheet in each of his last 17 playoff contests dating to Game 3 of the 2020 First Round (10-17—27). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/ouMWBi9Xrx https://t.co/IW1GSsNr2m