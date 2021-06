Пойнт стал первым игроком в истории «Тампы», отдавшим три голевых передачи в одном матче финала плей-офф НХЛ

Brayden Point (0-3—3) became the first player in @TBLightning history to record three assists in a #StanleyCup Final game.



He now has 5-6—11 in seven career games during the Final, notching at least one point in six of those contests.#NHLStats: https://t.co/M7NmEZAHRU pic.twitter.com/ZopQOVVVsJ