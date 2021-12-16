Панарин заразился коронавирусом? Он покинул матч «Аризона» — «Рейнджерс» по неизвестной причине
Нападающий «Рейнджерс» Артемий Панарин по неизвестной причине не смог продолжить матч регулярного чемпионата НХЛ против «Аризоны» (3:2).
30-летний россиянин покинул площадку в начале второго периода, проведя на льду в общей сложности семь минут.
Официльной причины клуб пока не сообщил. Одной из возможных причин неожиданного ухода Панарина во время матча называют положительный тест на коронавирус.
В этом сезоне россиянин провел 29 матчей, в которых набрал 33 (9+24) очка.
If it's not equipment, you hope it's Covid Protocol for Artemi Panarin rather than an injury or something actually serious.— Brian Monzo (@BMonzoRadio) December 16, 2021
Maybe Panarin received the same message I did after the Buffalo game #NYR pic.twitter.com/HGfTJVfzq5— Captain Dave ??? (@CaptDaveUSCG) December 16, 2021
The fact that nothing has come out about Panarin makes me think it has less to do with an injury and more to do with an illness but that's purely speculation. Usually they say «will not return upper body» but they have given nothing #NYR— Brendan Azoff (@AzoffBrendan) December 16, 2021
Kakko ??— Brian (@DonChytil2dot0) December 16, 2021
Mika did a thing
3 point night for Kreider
Hopefully Panarin doesn't have the Rona.
Other than that, no excuse that game had to be that difficult. Thank fucking god. Sigh. #NYR Victory Flamingo pic.twitter.com/mKF5qQvDxL
Gotta be covid related for Panarin man that fucking blows— Andrew (@based_shesty) December 16, 2021
Самые обсуждаемые материалы
- 24 часа
- за три дня
- за неделю