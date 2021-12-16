Хоккей
Панарин заразился коронавирусом? Он покинул матч «Аризона» — «Рейнджерс» по неизвестной причине

07:48
Артемий Панарин. Фото Getty Images
Артемий Панарин. Фото Getty Images
Нападающий «Рейнджерс» Артемий Панарин по неизвестной причине не смог продолжить матч регулярного чемпионата НХЛ против «Аризоны» (3:2).

30-летний россиянин покинул площадку в начале второго периода, проведя на льду в общей сложности семь минут.

Официльной причины клуб пока не сообщил. Одной из возможных причин неожиданного ухода Панарина во время матча называют положительный тест на коронавирус.

В этом сезоне россиянин провел 29 матчей, в которых набрал 33 (9+24) очка.

Роман Шишов все материалы автора
