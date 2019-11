Artemi Panarin's 23 points are the most by a @NYRangers player in the month of November (7-16—23 in 14 GP).



His totals are the most in any month by a Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in March 2006 (12-14—26 in 16 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/31kK8ih2wh