Панарин повторил достижение Гретцки по результативности в НХЛ

Artemi Panarin became just the fourth undrafted player to begin his career with 7+ consecutive 50-point seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (15: 1979-80 — 1993-94), Peter Stastny (12: 1980-81 — 1991-92) and Mike Ridley (9: 1985-86 — 1993-94).#NHLStats: https://t.co/eHZV2zqIER https://t.co/tz4rSU4kLB